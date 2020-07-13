ViaCyte Taps Insulet’s Bradrick as Its First Chief Financial Officer

Xconomy San Diego —

ViaCyte added its first chief financial officer to its C-suite, bringing on Brittany Bradrick from Massachusetts-based medical device company Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) where she served as vice president of strategy and corporate development.

Bradrick’s prior experience includes roles in the diabetes care division at Abbott (NYSE: ABT). Before entering the industry she spent about a decade working with life sciences companies as an investment banker with Chase Securities, Credit Suisse, and Piper Jaffray (NYSE: PIPR).

San Diego-based ViaCycte earlier this year added a private investment round of $27 million to continue advancing its investigational cell therapy programs, which use stem cells that have been engineered to create insulin to treat people with diabetes. The cells are embedded in devices the company has developed with W. L. Gore, the maker of Gore-Tex, which are implanted in patients.