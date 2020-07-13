Turning Point Names Centrexion’s Partridge as Chief Commercial Officer

Xconomy San Diego —

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TPTX) appointed Andrew Partridge as executive vice president and chief commercial officer. Partridge most recently served as chief operating officer and CCO at privately held Centrexion Therapeutics, a Boston company developing treatments for chronic pain. Previously he was with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), where he ended a five-year stint as senior vice president and head of North American commercial operations. Prior he held sales and marketing roles at Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Roche, and Schering-Plough.

Turning Point, which is developing targeted cancer drugs for patients that have developed resistance to other treatments, made its IPO debut in April 2019, raising about $166 million. Its lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is being evaluated in Phase 2 registrational trials, which could provide enough data to support a filing for FDA approval.