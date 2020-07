Kinnate Adds WuXi NextCODE’s Richard Williams as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Diego —

Kinnate Biopharma appointed Richard Williams as its chief medical officer. Williams was most recently CMO and global head of oncology programs at WuXi NextCODE. His prior experience includes roles with cancer detection company Grail, Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), and Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI).

San Diego-based Kinnate is developing kinase inhibitors to treat genetically defined cancers.