Cend Therapeutics Names Viracta’s David Slack As Its New President & CEO

Xconomy San Diego —

Cancer drug developer Cend Therapeutics has appointed one of its board members, David Slack, to succeed Erkki Ruoslahti as its president and CEO. Slack, who joined the Cend board last year, was most recently chief business officer at Viracta Therapeutics. His previous experience includes serving as co-founding CEO at Kinagen and vice president for business development at Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS).

Ruoslahti, a Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute professor and co-founding CEO of Cend, will retain his role as executive chairman and serve as a senior advisor to the company. The La Jolla, CA-based company, formerly known as DrugCendR, is working to develop cancer therapies that are better able to penetrate solid tumors.