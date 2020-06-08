Amplyx Appoints Mirati’s Chris LeMasters as Chief Operating Officer

Xconomy San Diego —

Amplyx Pharmaceuticals announced Monday the addition of Chris LeMasters to its C-suite as chief operating officer.

LeMasters most recently served as chief business officer at cancer drug developer Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX), another San Diego-based biotech. He left Mirati in January after about three years there. His prior experience includes senior management roles at Promosome, Tragara Pharmaceuticals, and Cabrellis Pharmaceuticals.

Amplyx, headed by CEO Ciara Kennedy, is advancing investigational treatments designed to combat fungal infections and other diseases for people with compromised immune systems, such as cancer and transplant patients.