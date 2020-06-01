Samumed Taps Pfizer’s Michael White as Its Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy San Diego —

Samumed added Michael White to its leadership team as its chief scientific officer. He was most recently CSO for tumor cell biology at the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) oncology R&D group.

White’s prior experience includes more than 20 years at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, where his roles included professor of cell biology, associate director of basic science for the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center, and inaugural director of the Cancer Intervention and Prevention Discovery training program.

Samumed is developing therapies that target Wnt signaling pathways to treat a wide range of indications, including oncology, osteoarthritis, and Alzheimer’s disease. The La Jolla, CA-based company’s lead drug candidate, an investigational therapy for osteoarthritis of the knee, is in Phase 3 testing.