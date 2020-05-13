Gossamer Announces Resignation of Chief Medical Officer Jakob Dupont

Xconomy San Diego —

Gossamer Bio’s chief medical officer, Jakob Dupont, is leaving the company this week. Dupont is resigning to “pursue oncology opportunities” closer to his family in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company reported Tuesday.

Dupont’s resignation takes effect Thursday, according to a regulatory filing. Gossamer (NASDAQ: GOSS) said he will advise the San Diego-based company on the development of one of the oncology biotech’s clinical-stage assets, investigational pancreatic cancer treatment GB1275, as a consultant through a transitional period. Dupont joined Gossamer in December 2018 from Roche’s Genentech, where he led global development of a number of cancer therapies.