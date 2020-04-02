Locana Adds Assembly Biosciences’ Mackison as Chief Business Officer

Xconomy San Diego —

Locana has appointed Micah Mackison as its chief business officer to lead business development and corporate communications.

Mackison most recently led business development efforts at Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) as senior vice president, corporate development and strategy. Previously he led healthcare transactions at Jabil as senior director, corporate investment, and served as head of corporate strategy and senior director, new ventures, at Lundbeck, where he focused on neuroscience. Mackison joined Lundbeck when it acquired Ovation Pharmaceuticals, where he was director of corporate development and mergers and acquisitions, in 2009.

The San Diego-based biotech is developing RNA-targeting gene therapies.