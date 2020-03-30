Viracta Adds Nordic Nanovector’s Lisa Rojkjaer as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Diego —

Viracta Therapeutics has appointed Lisa Rojkjaer as its chief medical officer to oversee the clinical-stage precision oncology company’s efforts to advance treatments targeting virus-associated cancers.

Rojkjaer, who will start with the company on May 1, most recently served in the same role at Nordic Nanovector, a precision oncology company in Oslo, Norway. Previously she held roles at Novartis (NYSE: NVS), Molecular Partners, Morphosys, and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO). San Diego-based Viracta’s lead compound, nanatinostat, is in a Phase 2 study in combination with valganciclovir, an antiviral, in patients with Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphomas.