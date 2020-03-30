Life Sciences

Viracta Adds Nordic Nanovector’s Lisa Rojkjaer as Chief Medical Officer

Sarah de Crescenzo

March 30th, 2020

Viracta Therapeutics has appointed Lisa Rojkjaer as its chief medical officer to oversee the clinical-stage precision oncology company’s efforts to advance treatments targeting virus-associated cancers.

Rojkjaer, who will start with the company on May 1, most recently served in the same role at Nordic Nanovector, a precision oncology company in Oslo, Norway. Previously she held roles at Novartis (NYSE: NVS), Molecular Partners, Morphosys, and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO). San Diego-based Viracta’s lead compound, nanatinostat, is in a Phase 2 study in combination with valganciclovir, an antiviral, in patients with Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphomas.

