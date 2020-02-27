Halozyme Therapeutics Appoints SutroVax’s Elaine Sun as New CFO

Xconomy San Diego —

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) this week appointed Elaine Sun as its senior vice president and chief financial officer. Sun, who starts March 2, succeeds Laurie Stelzer, who joined Halozyme as CFO in 2015. Stelzer recently resigned to pursue another employment opportunity, according to Halozyme.

Sun was most recently as chief financial officer and chief strategy officer at privately held Foster City, CA-based biotech SutroVax. Previously Sun served as managing director and head of West Coast healthcare for investment banking advisory firm Evercore Partners (NYSE: EVR) and as a managing director at Merrill Lynch.

San Diego-based Halozyme’s Enhanze drug delivery technology is used by pharma companies and biotechs to turn intravenously administered biologics and small molecules into formulations that can be delivered subcutaneously.