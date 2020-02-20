Turning Point Taps eFFECTOR’s Reich as Its Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy San Diego —

Precision oncology company Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TPTX) on Thursday said it has appointed Siegfried Reich as executive vice president and chief scientific officer. Reich, whose new role starts March 2, was most recently senior vice president of research at another San Diego-based cancer drug developer, eFFECTOR Therapeutics, which he co-founded.

Reich’s experience includes time as a research fellow at the Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) biotech center in San Diego and leadership positions at SGX Pharmaceuticals (now part of Lilly), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Agouron Pharmaceuticals (now part of Pfizer). He is the inventor of axitinib (Inlyta), a chemotherapy, and nelfinavir (Viracept), an HIV treatment.