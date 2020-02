Ionis Pharma’s Joseph Baroldi Joins Avidity as Chief Operating Officer

Xconomy San Diego —

Avidity Biosciences has appointed Joseph Baroldi to serve as its chief operating officer. He joins San Diego-based Avidity from Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS), where he was vice president of business development. Avidity, which closed a $100 million Series C round of funding in November, is developing antisense-oligonucleotide antibody drugs. Its lead therapeutic candidate is a potential treatment for a rare genetic muscular disorder called myotonic dystrophy type 1.