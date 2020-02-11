Xconomy San Diego —

Vividion Therapeutics has appointed Robert Abraham to serve as its chief scientific officer. He joins the San Diego-based drug developer after 10 years at Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), where he was most recently senior vice president and group head, oncology research and development. He came to Pfizer through its 2009 acquisition of Wyeth. Vividion is developing small molecule intended to address targets that had been considered “undruggable.” Last April, the company raised $82 million in Series B financing to continue its research.

Frank Vinluan is an Xconomy editor based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [[at]] xconomy.com. Follow @frankvinluan

