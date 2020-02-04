Epirium Bio Names BioMarin’s Somaratne Its Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Diego —

Epirium Bio, which recently raised $85 million to develop new drugs for disorders associated with mitochondrial depletion, appointed Ransi Somaratne as its chief medical officer.

Somaratne was most recently core team leader for the BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) hemophilia A gene therapy program, where he led the group that has asked the FDA to review its potential gene therapy for the treatment of hemophilia A. His experience also includes time at Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and at NGM Biopharmaceuticals. San Diego-based Epirium’s lead drug candidate is targeting Becker muscular dystrophy.