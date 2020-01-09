Ionis Adds Former Grail Chief Commercial Officer to Executive Team

Xconomy San Diego —

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) appointed Onaiza Cadoret-Manier as its chief corporate development and commercial officer, a newly created position.

Cadoret-Manier was most recently chief commercial officer at Grail, a Menlo Park, CA-based startup spun out from Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) that is working to develop tests to detect cancer at its earliest stages. She was previously vice president of Genentech’s respiratory business. Prior experience includes roles at Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Amylin Pharmaceuticals, since acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).

Carlsbad, CA-based Ionis, a developer of RNA-targeted therapeutics, is in the midst of a leadership transition. Founder and CEO Stanley Crooke made a planned transition this month from the top role to that of executive chairman. He was succeeded by Brett Monia, also a founder, who previously served as chief operating officer.