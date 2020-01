BioIntervene Taps Charles Cohen as Its Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy San Diego —

BioIntervene on Monday named Charles Cohen as its chief scientific officer. Cohen was most recently vice president of biology at Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE). His experience also includes positions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), Merck (NYSE: MRK), and Bayer.

San Diego-based BioIntervene, which recently raised $30 million in a Series A financing round led by MPM Capital, is developing treatments for nerve pain and other chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative conditions.