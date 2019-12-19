EXOME

Biogen Strikes Alzheimer’s Deal, Paying $45M for Ionis Tau Drug Rights

Sarah de Crescenzo

December 19th, 2019

When it comes to Alzheimer’s disease, Biogen isn’t putting all of its eggs in the same basket. In the latest development of a multi-drug and multi-disease collaboration, the company has licensed an experimental Ionis Pharmaceuticals compound that works in a different way than the therapies currently in its pipeline for neurodegenerative diseases.

On Thursday, Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) announced that its Cambridge, MA-based partner (NASDAQ: BIIB) has licensed an experimental Alzheimer’s drug it is testing that’s designed to reduce the production of tau, a protein associated with the increasingly common neurological disorder.

For rights to the experimental tau drug, Biogen will pay Ionis $45 million up front, up to $155 million based on whether the therapy hits certain milestones, and royalties from any sales for the experimental treatment, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study for patients with mild Alzheimer’s. Under the deal, Ionis will handle the Phase 1 testing, which started in 2017, and a one-year extension study that began this year. Biogen will handle all subsequent studies and further development.

The drug candidate, IONIS-MAPTRx, like other Ionis drugs, is an antisense RNA therapy, a class of treatments designed to stick to certain RNA molecules and modify the production of proteins.

Biogen also has anti-tau antibodies in its pipeline.

Interest in amyloid, another protein associated with neurodegeneration, has recently undergone a revival as a result of Biogen’s decision to ask the FDA to review its investigational Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab, which is designed to reduce amyloid levels.

Ionis, based in Carlsbad, CA, and Biogen have a broad partnership with the aim of making new drugs to treat neurological disorders. The collaboration has already produced a commercial drug, nusinersen (Spinraza)—the first-ever treatment approved for spinal muscular atrophy—which was OK’d in 2016.

The companies are also jointly working on treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease.

