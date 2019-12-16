Zentalis Pharma Names Melissa Epperly as Its Chief Financial Officer

Xconomy San Diego —

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, which is developing small molecule drugs for cancer, appointed Melissa Epperly as its chief financial officer.

Epperly was most recently CFO at clinical-stage gene therapy developer Psioxus Therapeutics; previously she was CFO and head of business development at R-Pharm US, a commercial-stage oncology pharmaceutical company. Her prior experience includes time as a director at a hedge fund, Anchorage Capital Group, and in equity research at Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS).

Zentalis made its public debut last week in conjunction with an announcement that it had raised an $85 million Series C financing round, bringing its total funding since its start five years ago, in stealth, to $147 million. The biotech has offices in San Diego and in New York.