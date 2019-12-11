Prometheus Bio Taps Thierry Dervieux as Chief Development Officer

Xconomy San Diego —

Prometheus Biosciences on Tuesday said it has appointed Thierry Dervieux as chief development officer, diagnostics, and medical laboratory director. The San Diego-based biotech, created this summer through the acquisition of Prometheus Laboratories by Precision IBD, is working to create new drugs and companion diagnostics for people with gastroenterology disorders and autoimmune diseases.

Dervieux was most recently chief scientific officer and medical director at Exagen Diagnostics (NASDAQ: XGN). Prior experience includes stints at Cypress Bioscience and Proprius Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Cypress)—and at Prometheus Bio predecessor Prometheus Labs, as principal scientist and director of R&D.