EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Locana Names Casebia Therapeutics’s Jim Burns as New CEO

Sarah de Crescenzo

December 11th, 2019

Xconomy San Diego — 

Locana said Tuesday that it has appointed Jim Burns, most recently CEO of Casebia Therapeutics, as its new chief executive. Burns ran Casebia, a joint venture between CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Bayer, for three years. Previously he spent three decades at Sanofi Genzyme.

He succeeds Jeffrey Ostrove, who was named to the top role at Locana in May when the company raised $55 million to advance a portfolio of RNA-targeting gene therapies. The San Diego-based biotech described Burns’s appointment as “part of a planned transition.”

Sarah de Crescenzo is an Xconomy editor based in San Diego. You can reach her at sdecrescenzo@xconomy.com. Follow @sarahdc

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.