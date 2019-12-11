Locana Names Casebia Therapeutics’s Jim Burns as New CEO

Xconomy San Diego

Locana said Tuesday that it has appointed Jim Burns, most recently CEO of Casebia Therapeutics, as its new chief executive. Burns ran Casebia, a joint venture between CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Bayer, for three years. Previously he spent three decades at Sanofi Genzyme.

He succeeds Jeffrey Ostrove, who was named to the top role at Locana in May when the company raised $55 million to advance a portfolio of RNA-targeting gene therapies. The San Diego-based biotech described Burns’s appointment as “part of a planned transition.”