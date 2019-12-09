Insitro Hires Serafim Batzoglou As Its First Chief Data Officer

Xconomy San Diego —

The San Francisco-based drug discovery startup, Insitro, has hired its first chief data officer. Serafim Batzoglou joins the company from Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN), out of San Diego, where he was the vice president of applied and computational biology. He also was a professor of computer science at Stanford University and co-founded the genomics analytics startup, DNAnexus. Additionally, Batzoglou has sat on several scientific advisory boards for companies including 23andMe, Moleculo, and NextBio.

Insitro raised more than $100 million in its Series A round and earlier this year inked a three-year deal with Gilead (NASDAQ: GILD) to discover new medicines for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.