Insitro Hires Serafim Batzoglou As Its First Chief Data Officer

Melissa Fassbender

December 9th, 2019

Xconomy San Diego 

The San Francisco-based drug discovery startup, Insitro, has hired its first chief data officer. Serafim Batzoglou joins the company from Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN), out of San Diego, where he was the vice president of applied and computational biology. He also was a professor of computer science at Stanford University and co-founded the genomics analytics startup, DNAnexus. Additionally, Batzoglou has sat on several scientific advisory boards for companies including 23andMe, Moleculo, and NextBio.

Insitro raised more than $100 million in its Series A round and earlier this year inked a three-year deal with Gilead (NASDAQ: GILD) to discover new medicines for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

