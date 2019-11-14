Equillium Names Chief Business Officer Bruce Steel as Successor CEO

Xconomy San Diego —

Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) announced this week that CEO Dan Bradbury would step down from the role Jan. 1 and be succeeded by Bruce Steel, the company’s current chief business officer and president. Bradbury will remain executive chairman. Steel, a co-founder of the company, was previously the founder and managing director of BioMed Realty’s strategic investment arm.

La Jolla, CA-based Equillium, which is advancing a drug called itolizumab as a treatment for immuno-inflammatory disorders, also said it was promoting Christine Zedelmayer from vice president of operations to senior vice president and chief operating officer.