Neurana Pharmaceuticals Appoints Randall Kaye Chief Medical Officer

Sarah de Crescenzo

November 11th, 2019

Xconomy San Diego — 

Randall Kaye is joining Neurana Pharmaceuticals as chief medical officer. Kaye was most recently CMO at digital therapeutics developer Click Therapeutics. Previously he held executive roles at SSI Strategy, where he served as CMO of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and at Avanir Pharmaceuticals. Neurana, which is based in San Diego, is advancing its lead drug candidate, tolperisone, as a non-opioid, non-drowsy treatment for muscle spasms; the drug is currently prescribed for that purpose in a number of countries outside of the US.

