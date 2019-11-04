EXOME

Acadia Names Subbiah Chief Medical Officer, Head of Medical Affairs

November 4th, 2019

Ponni Subbiah is joining Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) as chief medical officer and senior vice president, global head of medical affairs. She was most recently CMO at UK opioid manufacturer Indivior; she previously spent about 15 years at Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). San Diego-based Acadia has one drug on the market, pimavanserin (Nuplazid), a treatment for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis; it is also pursuing approval of the drug in other indications, as well as the development of treatments for other central nervous system disorders.

