EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Boundless Bio Appoints Chris Hassig as Its Chief Scientific Officer

Sarah de Crescenzo

October 29th, 2019

Xconomy San Diego — 

Chris Hassig has joined cancer drug developer Boundless Bio as its chief scientific officer. He is tasked with overseeing the San Diego company’s drug discovery efforts, expanding its research team, and guiding the company in building out a pipeline of therapeutics. Hassig was most recently CSO of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA); prior he served in a number of roles, including vice president of drug discovery, at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute.

Boundless Bio, which launched with $46 million in September, is developing drugs that target large circles of DNA that are found outside cells’ chromosomes in many solid-tumor cancers.

Sarah de Crescenzo is the editor of Xconomy San Diego. You can reach her at sdecrescenzo@xconomy.com. Follow @sarahdc

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.