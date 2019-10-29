Boundless Bio Appoints Chris Hassig as Its Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy San Diego —

Chris Hassig has joined cancer drug developer Boundless Bio as its chief scientific officer. He is tasked with overseeing the San Diego company’s drug discovery efforts, expanding its research team, and guiding the company in building out a pipeline of therapeutics. Hassig was most recently CSO of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA); prior he served in a number of roles, including vice president of drug discovery, at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute.

Boundless Bio, which launched with $46 million in September, is developing drugs that target large circles of DNA that are found outside cells’ chromosomes in many solid-tumor cancers.