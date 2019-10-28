EXOME

Prometheus Bio Appoints Mike Walther as Chief Commercial Officer

Sarah de Crescenzo

October 28th, 2019

Xconomy San Diego — 

Mike Walther has been appointed chief commercial officer of Prometheus Biosciences, which is developing new gastroenterology and autoimmune disease drugs and diagnostics. Walther was most recently general manager at Aries Pharmaceuticals. His experience also includes a series of management roles, including vice president of commercial development, at Nestlé Health Science unit Prometheus Laboratories. The conglomerate’s health-science division this summer sold Prometheus Labs to Precision IBD, which subsequently renamed itself Prometheus Bio.

Prometheus Bio also announced Monday that it has appointed Chris Slavinsky, a Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK) vice president, to serve as general counsel and head of business development. Before Takeda, Slavinsky did a 17-year stretch at Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

