Poseida Therapeutics Brings In Amgen’s Kerry Ingalls as COO

Sarah de Crescenzo

October 11th, 2019

Poseida Therapeutics said Thursday that Kerry Ingalls has joined the company as its chief operating officer, and that he is tasked with overseeing its global manufacturing operations. Ingalls most recently oversaw clinical and commercial manufacturing for Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, CA; he has also held leadership roles at other Amgen sites in the US, in Ireland, and in Puerto Rico, according to Poseida. The San Diego-based biotech company is developing CAR-T cell therapies to treat multiple myeloma, a cancer of the bone marrow, and other forms of cancer. It also aims to develop gene therapies for orphan diseases.

