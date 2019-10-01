EXOME

Avidity Biosciences Taps Former Akcea Exec Sarah Boyce as New CEO

October 1st, 2019

Avidity Biosciences, a private biotech in La Jolla, CA, on Tuesday announced that it has brought aboard Sarah Boyce as its president and CEO. Last month Boyce left her position as president of rare disease drug developer Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKCA)—a Boston-based spinout of San Diego’s Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS)—as part of an unexplained management shakeup. Avidity, which is developing drugs that combine antibodies and oligonucleotides to treat muscle diseases, says it is preparing to start its first clinical study.

