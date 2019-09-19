From Discovery to Clinic: Tools & Techniques to Maximize Biologic Drug Candidate Success

Event Date & Time

  • October 31, 2019

  • 9:00 am – 3:30 pm

Xconomy, Bioprocess International, and Lonza Biologics invite you to a free symposium to gain insight from experts in the different approaches and techniques to successfully progress therapeutic proteins from discovery to the clinic. This is your chance to learn about updates on enhancements to new and established technologies enabling translational research.

Attendees will be able to pre-book 1-on-1 meetings with technical experts during afternoon drop-in clinics that follow the speaker presentations. During this time there will be a parallel session featuring presentations from local companies and leading academics,

In addition, a complementary networking lunch will provide an opportunity to meet with fellow scientists, speakers, and Lonza specialists.

