Aristea Therapeutics Taps Nihar Bhakta as Chief Medical Officer

Sarah de Crescenzo

September 3rd, 2019

Xconomy San Diego — 

Aristea Therapeutics on Tuesday announced the appointment of Nihar Bhakta as chief medical officer. Bhakta, most recently project team leader at Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS), has also held roles at Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Roche, and Ardea Biosciences, which was acquired by AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) in 2012. San Diego-based Aristea, a clinical-stage company launched in December to develop therapies for serious inflammatory diseases, is in Phase 2 testing of its lead program, an experimental treatment for a rare chronic skin condition called palmoplantar pustulosis.

