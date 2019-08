Erasca Promotes Yeung To COO, CFO; Appoints Chacko As New CBO

Xconomy San Diego —

Erasca, a biotech developing cancer drugs, on Thursday announced it promoted Gary Yeung, its chief business officer, to the dual roles of chief operating and financial officer. It appointed David Chacko as its new chief business officer. Yeung previously held leadership roles at Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH), Annexon Biosciences, and Genentech. Chacko was most recently a principal at healthcare investment firm Versant Ventures, which he joined from Alcon (NYSE: ALC).