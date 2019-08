Viracta Therapeutics Taps Dan Chevallard as Chief Financial Officer

Xconomy San Diego —

Viracta Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech company developing therapies to treat viral-associated cancers and other diseases, announced Thursday it appointed Dan Chevallard as its chief financial officer. Chevallard was most recently CFO at Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RGLS), another biotech company headquartered in San Diego.