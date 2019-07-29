EXOME

Turning Point Therapeutics Taps Investment Banker Yi Larson as CFO

July 29th, 2019

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TPTX) has hired one of the investment bankers who guided it to the public markets earlier this year as its chief financial officer. Yi Larson, a managing director at New York-based investment bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), where she has worked for about 12 years, most recently led its healthcare investment banking business. She will start her role as an executive vice president and CFO at Turning Point on Aug. 26, the company announced Monday.

Turning Point, which raised $191.5 million in its April IPO, is developing precision cancer therapies; its lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is in Phase 2 testing as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors.

