Spine-Surgery Medtech Startup Carlsmed Merges With Imaging Company

Xconomy San Diego —

Carlsmed, a San Diego-based medical technology company that’s developing personalized spinal implants, has merged with Precisive Surgical, a spine imaging system startup in Seattle.

The combined company, which will operate in San Diego under the Carlsmed name, aims to create a platform that will use imaging recognition technology, 3D printing, and other tools to allow virtual surgery to be performed preoperatively to guide surgical workflow, including the development of patient-specific implants.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

“Today’s imaging for severe spinal deformities is primarily used for diagnostic purposes only,” said Mike Cordonnier (pictured), Carlsmed’s CEO, in a statement about the merger. “The proprietary platform we are developing enables surgeons to use this information directly for surgical intervention.”

Carlsmed has said it wants to use such imaging to create personalized spinal implants for people with complex spine deformities. The combined company will be housed at EvoNexus, the incubator in La Jolla, CA, where Carlsmed is based. Precisive Surgical recently left IntuitiveX, an incubator in Seattle.

Last month Carlsmed was among the companies that were selected to pitch at an EvoNexus Demo Day event.

Spine surgeon Justin Esterberg, a founder of Precisive, has joined Cordonnier and Niall Casey, Carlsmed’s co-founder and chief technology officer, as the company’s chief medical officer. The CEO of IntuitiveX, Jeffrey Roh, has joined Carlsmed’s board of directors as part of the transaction.

The company says it plans to expand in the next year.