BioAlta Taps Former Trillium Chief Medical Officer Eric Sievers as CMO

Xconomy San Diego —

BioAtla, which is developing antibody drugs, has hired Eric Sievers as its chief medical officer. He was most recently CMO at Toronto’s Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL), according to a news release from BioAtla. Prior, Sievers spent nine years at Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN), where he was involved in the development and approval of brentuximab vedotin (Adcetris) as a treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. BioAtla, which has two programs in Phase 1/2 testing in the US, has operations in San Diego and Beijing.