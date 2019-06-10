Xconomy San Diego —

We at Xconomy were thrilled to see such a great turnout at our first-ever awards gala in San Diego. About 250 people from the local life sciences community filled a ballroom at Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa (see photos above).

As Greg Huang, Xconomy’s editor in chief, said in his opening remarks before a sold-out crowd on May 29: How far the region has come since Xconomy first launched here, back in 2008!

Top scientists, CEOs, and many others from across the life sciences ecosystem came out to celebrate the winners and finalists. The atmosphere was friendly, fun, and anticipatory as attendees watched the emcees, Sabrina Martucci Johnson (CEO of Daré Bioscience) and Magda Marquet (co-founder and co-CEO of Alma Life Sciences), open the envelopes and reveal the winners.

In accepting his Lifetime Achievement award, Ivor Royston (who co-founded Hybritech, San Diego’s first biotech, and is currently CEO of Viracta Therapeutics) reflected on his long and varied career, and highlighted the importance of teamwork in life science achievements.

Thanks to Karras Photography for taking the photographs in the slideshow. We’d also like to thank our sponsors: platinum sponsor Alexandria Real Estate Equities; gold sponsor Neurocrine Biosciences; silver sponsors CG Life, MedPace, ResMed, and RiverVest; and event partner California Life Sciences Association.

Read more about the finalists and winners here.