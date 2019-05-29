EXOME

The Winners of the 2019 Xconomy Awards San Diego Are…

Sarah de Crescenzo

May 29th, 2019

The nominees and finalists for the first-ever Xconomy Awards San Diego were an impressive bunch, making it tough for our judges and the editors to pick the winners. There were multiple deserving companies and people in each category. After much discussion and debate, we decided that these winners represent the best of the San Diego life sciences and healthtech community.

The award winners (listed below) were announced and presented with their trophies tonight at our sold-out awards gala in San Diego. Stay tuned for a slideshow of the event.

2019 WINNERS

Big Idea
Gene Yeo, University of California, San Diego
ViaCyte

Secret Weapon
Jessica Corson, Mirati Therapeutics

Digital Trailblazer
Reflexion Health

Commitment to Diversity
Silvia Mah, Connect

Innovation at the Intersection
Organovo

X of the Year
Evofem Biosciences
Jeanne Loring, Scripps and Aspen Neurosciences

Startup
LunaDNA

CEO
Kevin Gorman, Neurocrine Biosciences

Lifetime Achievement
Ivor Royston, CEO, Viracta Therapeutics

