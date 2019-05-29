The Winners of the 2019 Xconomy Awards San Diego Are…

Xconomy San Diego —

The nominees and finalists for the first-ever Xconomy Awards San Diego were an impressive bunch, making it tough for our judges and the editors to pick the winners. There were multiple deserving companies and people in each category. After much discussion and debate, we decided that these winners represent the best of the San Diego life sciences and healthtech community.

The award winners (listed below) were announced and presented with their trophies tonight at our sold-out awards gala in San Diego. Stay tuned for a slideshow of the event.

2019 WINNERS

Big Idea

Gene Yeo, University of California, San Diego

ViaCyte

Secret Weapon

Jessica Corson, Mirati Therapeutics

Digital Trailblazer

Reflexion Health

Commitment to Diversity

Silvia Mah, Connect

Innovation at the Intersection

Organovo

X of the Year

Evofem Biosciences

Jeanne Loring, Scripps and Aspen Neurosciences

Startup

LunaDNA

CEO

Kevin Gorman, Neurocrine Biosciences

Lifetime Achievement

Ivor Royston, CEO, Viracta Therapeutics