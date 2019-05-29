The nominees and finalists for the first-ever Xconomy Awards San Diego were an impressive bunch, making it tough for our judges and the editors to pick the winners. There were multiple deserving companies and people in each category. After much discussion and debate, we decided that these winners represent the best of the San Diego life sciences and healthtech community.
The award winners (listed below) were announced and presented with their trophies tonight at our sold-out awards gala in San Diego. Stay tuned for a slideshow of the event.
2019 WINNERS
Big Idea
Gene Yeo, University of California, San Diego
ViaCyte
Secret Weapon
Jessica Corson, Mirati Therapeutics
Digital Trailblazer
Reflexion Health
Commitment to Diversity
Silvia Mah, Connect
Innovation at the Intersection
Organovo
X of the Year
Evofem Biosciences
Jeanne Loring, Scripps and Aspen Neurosciences
Startup
LunaDNA
CEO
Kevin Gorman, Neurocrine Biosciences
Lifetime Achievement
Ivor Royston, CEO, Viracta Therapeutics