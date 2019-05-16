BioClarity, Maker of “Clean, Green” Skincare Products, Raises $13M

Xconomy San Diego —

BioClarity, which sells plant-based skincare products to online shoppers, announced Wednesday that it has raised a $13 million investment round.

The San Diego-based company is part of Adigica Health, an e-commerce company founded in 2016 to develop and market direct-to-consumer healthcare products.

Prolog Ventures led the round with a $6 million investment; BioClarity said earlier investors, which it didn’t name, also participated. Prolog, which has offices in St. Louis, MO, and Newark, NJ, backs health and wellness startups.

The skincare startup says it will use the money for marketing and product development.

BioClarity markets its skincare line as “clean” and “green”—the products are advertised as vegan, cruelty-free, and made without parabens, sulfates, and phthalates—and says its patented ingredient Floralux, a form of chlorophyll, may help reduce the appearance of redness and pore size. The first product line the company launched was designed to treat acne in teenagers and young adults; it has since expanded its offerings.

Rick Sliter, who founded Adigica with San Diego biotech veteran David Hale, is BioClarity’s president and CEO.

“Today’s consumers seek skincare and wellness products formulated with healthy, plant-based, clinically effective ingredients,” Sliter said in a prepared statement. “I believe our unique offerings and deep understanding of our customers’ needs, wants, and lifestyles have led to our rapid growth since we first launched our initial product line approximately two years ago.”