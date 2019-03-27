The 2019 Xconomy Awards San Diego Finalists Are…

Xconomy San Diego —

It was no easy task. After an extensive review of the many nominees for the first-ever Xconomy Awards San Diego, Xconomy editors across the country and a panel of local experts together narrowed the list to 42 finalists (listed below) across eight categories.

In the coming weeks leading up to the awards gala in May, we’ll be featuring brief profiles of all the finalists here at Xconomy San Diego.

The winner of our Lifetime Achievement award will be revealed later this spring.

All winners will be announced and celebrated at our awards gala at Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa on Wednesday, May 29. The party starts at 6 p.m., and we hope to see you there.

2019 FINALISTS

Big Idea

Alume Biosciences

American Gut Project

Banyan Biomarkers

Fate Therapeutics

Gene Yeo, UC San Diego

ViaCyte

Innovation at the Intersection

Rommie Amaro, UC San Diego

MedCrypt

Molecular Assemblies

Organovo

PvP Biologics

Roswell Biotechnologies

CEO

Stanley Crooke, Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Francis deSouza, Illumina

Kevin Gorman, Neurocrine Biosciences

Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Daré Bioscience

Kevin Sayer, Dexcom

Laura Shawver, Synthorx

Commitment to Diversity

Ad Astra Ventures

Athena

Silvia Mah, Connect & Hera Labs

Robin Toft, Toft Group Executive Search

Helen Torley, Halozyme

Startup

CureMatch

Expansion Therapeutics

LunaDNA

MedCrypt

Vivid Genomics

Secret Weapon

Jessica Corson, Mirati Therapeutics

Athena Countouriotis, Turning Point Therapeutics

Kyle Gano, Neurocrine Biosciences

Gary O’Neill, Abide Therapeutics

Sara Pagano, San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

David Urso, MEI Pharma

Digital Trailblazer

CureMatch

Dthera Sciences

Reflexion Health

ResMed

Trials.ai

X of the Year

Turnaround Story

Evofem

Mentor

Mike Grey, Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Inspiration

Lilly Grossman

Stem Cell Pioneer

Jeanne Loring, Scripps Research Institute

Precision Medicine Leader

Razelle Kurzrock, UC San Diego Health Sciences