The 2019 Xconomy Awards San Diego Finalists Are…

Sarah de Crescenzo

March 27th, 2019

Xconomy San Diego — 

It was no easy task. After an extensive review of the many nominees for the first-ever Xconomy Awards San Diego, Xconomy editors across the country and a panel of local experts together narrowed the list to 42 finalists (listed below) across eight categories.

In the coming weeks leading up to the awards gala in May, we’ll be featuring brief profiles of all the finalists here at Xconomy San Diego.

The winner of our Lifetime Achievement award will be revealed later this spring.

All winners will be announced and celebrated at our awards gala at Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa on Wednesday, May 29. The party starts at 6 p.m., and we hope to see you there.

2019 FINALISTS

Big Idea
Alume Biosciences
American Gut Project
Banyan Biomarkers
Fate Therapeutics
Gene Yeo, UC San Diego
ViaCyte

Innovation at the Intersection
Rommie Amaro, UC San Diego
MedCrypt
Molecular Assemblies
Organovo
PvP Biologics
Roswell Biotechnologies

CEO
Stanley Crooke, Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Francis deSouza, Illumina
Kevin Gorman, Neurocrine Biosciences
Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Daré Bioscience
Kevin Sayer, Dexcom
Laura Shawver, Synthorx

Commitment to Diversity
Ad Astra Ventures
Athena
Silvia Mah, Connect & Hera Labs
Robin Toft, Toft Group Executive Search
Helen Torley, Halozyme

Startup
CureMatch
Expansion Therapeutics
LunaDNA
MedCrypt
Vivid Genomics

Secret Weapon
Jessica Corson, Mirati Therapeutics
Athena Countouriotis, Turning Point Therapeutics
Kyle Gano, Neurocrine Biosciences
Gary O’Neill, Abide Therapeutics
Sara Pagano, San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering
David Urso, MEI Pharma

Digital Trailblazer
CureMatch
Dthera Sciences
Reflexion Health
ResMed
Trials.ai

X of the Year
Turnaround Story
Evofem

Mentor
Mike Grey, Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Inspiration
Lilly Grossman

Stem Cell Pioneer
Jeanne Loring, Scripps Research Institute

Precision Medicine Leader
Razelle Kurzrock, UC San Diego Health Sciences

