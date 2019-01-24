Nominations for Xconomy Awards San Diego Close Soon

Xconomy San Diego —

San Diego is chock-full of companies and people doing innovative work in life science and digital health. From the many unsung heroes toiling in labs countywide, to paradigm-shifting startup founders working on the next life-altering medicine or digital health tool, to executives with multiple exits under their belts, Xconomy will recognize the region’s best this May at the first-ever Xconomy Awards San Diego gala.

First, we need your nominations. As you’re reading this, odds are that someone or some company in San Diego just popped into your mind as an obvious contender, and perhaps even a shoe-in for the top spot in one of our categories. Perhaps that person is you, the company you own, or the place you work. Or maybe it’s someone else in the community who you believe deserves recognition for what they and their team have achieved.

Either way, it’s time to submit your nominations. The Jan. 30 submission deadline is less than a week away.

We have nine Xconomy Award San Diego categories, including traditional ones like CEO, Startup, and Lifetime Achievement. In addition, we have a few categories that are especially pertinent in San Diego, with its mix of industries and a collaborative ecosystem.

The Digital Trailblazer award will recognize a top person, company, or organization that is developing or deploying digital tools to improve health; Innovation at the Intersection will celebrate achievements that arise when different disciplines, such as big data and big biology, combine; and Secret Weapon will honor one of the many people in town who are quietly propelling an organization or community to greater heights.

We’ll also honor people and companies who’ve excelled in these areas: Big Idea, Commitment to Diversity, and X of the Year—where nominators can get creative and come up with their own category.

Our editorial team—and esteemed judges—will determine the winners, who will be revealed and presented with their Xconomy awards at our gala on May 29 at the Estancia La Jolla. We look forward to your nominations and to hosting you at the gala!