Teradata Names Oliver Ratzesberger as New CEO

Sarah de Crescenzo

January 14th, 2019

Teradata on Monday announced that Oliver Ratzesberger, its chief operating officer, has been tapped as president and CEO Victor Lund’s successor.

The company, which last year relocated its headquarters from Dayton, OH, to San Diego, is in the midst of a concerted effort to transform itself from a legacy data storage provider to an innovative, software-centric firm—and to highlight the changes it has been making to its business model along the way.

Teradata (NYSE: TDC) threw a party in October at its corporate campus in San Diego’s Rancho Bernardo community, at which about 1,000 of its employees work, and unveiled its new corporate logo. Teradata had a research and development lab there for years, and since its selection as the company’s new headquarters has expanded its physical footprint. The company also showed off the Silicon Valley-style set-up and amenities it had added to renovated office space recently incorporated into the campus to accommodate its growing headcount.

As part of the leadership transition, which took place the day of the announcement, Lund becomes executive chairman of the Teradata board of directors. Ratzesberger, who was promoted to COO about a year ago, has been with the company since 2013. From 2016 to his appointment as COO in February of 2018, he was Teradata’s chief product officer and an executive vice president.

