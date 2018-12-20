German Court Sides with Qualcomm in Patent Litigation Versus Apple

Xconomy San Diego —

A court in Munich, Germany, has ordered Apple to stop imports and sales in Germany of all models of iPhone that infringe on Qualcomm’s intellectual property, the San Diego wireless giant said Thursday.

The court ruled that Cupertino, CA-based Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) infringed a Qualcomm patent that relates to a way to extend a smartphone’s battery life by enabling it to use power more efficiently.

The Thursday announcement from Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) said the court had banned the sale and import of all models of iPhones that “contain the infringing functionalities,” but didn’t list all the models which do so.

The order follows a similar ban issued by a court in China earlier this month.

The German court also determined Apple must pay monetary damages of an undetermined amount, Qualcomm said. The court also granted Qualcomm’s requests for financial details on sales of the devices covered by the ban, and for the recall and destruction of all covered devices from retailers, the company said.

The company said the injunction will become effective once Qualcomm posts bonds to cover potential monetary damages to Apple in the event the judgment is overturned or amended on appeal. Qualcomm said it will post the required bonds within a few days.

Qualcomm, which is feuding with the iPhone maker in multiple countries over IP issues, also said the court denied a request by Apple to stay the injunction.