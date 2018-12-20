German Court Sides with Qualcomm in Patent Litigation Versus Apple

German Court Sides with Qualcomm in Patent Litigation Versus Apple
Sarah de Crescenzo

December 20th, 2018

Xconomy San Diego — 

A court in Munich, Germany, has ordered Apple to stop imports and sales in Germany of all models of iPhone that infringe on Qualcomm’s intellectual property, the San Diego wireless giant said Thursday.

The court ruled that Cupertino, CA-based Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) infringed a Qualcomm patent that relates to a way to extend a smartphone’s battery life by enabling it to use power more efficiently.

The Thursday announcement from Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) said the court had banned the sale and import of all models of iPhones that “contain the infringing functionalities,” but didn’t list all the models which do so.

The order follows a similar ban issued by a court in China earlier this month.

The German court also determined Apple must pay monetary damages of an undetermined amount, Qualcomm said. The court also granted Qualcomm’s requests for financial details on sales of the devices covered by the ban, and for the recall and destruction of all covered devices from retailers, the company said.

The company said the injunction will become effective once Qualcomm posts bonds to cover potential monetary damages to Apple in the event the judgment is overturned or amended on appeal. Qualcomm said it will post the required bonds within a few days.

Qualcomm, which is feuding with the iPhone maker in multiple countries over IP issues, also said the court denied a request by Apple to stay the injunction.

Sarah de Crescenzo is the editor of Xconomy San Diego. You can reach her at sdecrescenzo@xconomy.com. Follow @sarahdc

More from Xperience

Trending on Xconomy

About Xperience

Here at Xperience—the consumer section of Xconomy—we explore the big picture about how technology is changing our lives, and guide you to the best tools for your lifestyle. Watch the video.

Subscribe and Follow Xperience →

    • Xconomy on pinterest
    • Xconomy on Google PLus
    • Xconomy Feeds

 

Our Contributors

  • Bob Buderi

    Bob Buderi

  • Jeff Buchanan

    Jeff Buchanan

  • Sarah de Crescenzo

    Sarah deCrescenzo

  • Brian Dowling

    Brian Dowling

  • Jeff Engel

    Jeff Engel

  • Ben Fidler

    Ben Fidler

  • Jeff Buchanan

    David Holley

  • Greg Huang

    Greg Huang

  • Alex Lash

    Alex Lash

  • Corie Lok

    Corie Lok

  • Wade Roush

    Wade Roush

  • Sarah Schmid Stevenson

    Sarah Stevenson

  • Angela Shah

    Angela Shah

  • Bernadette Tansey

    Bernadette Tansey

  • Frank Vinluan

    Frank Vinluan

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2018, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.