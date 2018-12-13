Aethlon Medical Names GlobeImmune’s Timothy Rodell as Interim CEO

Xconomy San Diego —

Aethlon Medical has appointed Timothy Rodell as its interim CEO, the company announced Thursday. Rodell was previously president and CEO of Louisville, CO-based GlobeImmune from 2002 to 2016. He remains a GlobeImmune director and consultant. GlobeImmune was acquired last year by NantCell, a subsidiary of ‎Patrick Soon-Shiong’s NantWorks. Rodell succeeds Aethlon’s (NASDAQ: AEMD) Jim Joyce. Aethlon has designed a device, the Hemopurifier, that it is testing as a treatment for cancer and life-threatening viral infections.