Cidara Names Former Sapphire Energy CEO Jamie Levin as CFO

Xconomy San Diego —

Cidara Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CDTX) has appointed Jamie Levine as its chief financial officer. Previously Levine served as CEO of two local industrial biotech companies, Sapphire Energy and Verenium. Prior to that he spent 11 years in investment banking at Goldman Sachs where he worked with the bank’s healthcare and energy industry clients. The San Diego company, which is headed by Jeffrey Stein, is working to develop antifungal drugs.