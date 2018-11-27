Organovo Says Chief Scientific Officer Sharon Presnell Will Resign

Xconomy San Diego —

Organovo’s chief scientific officer, Sharon Presnell, will resign next week, according to a regulatory document the company filed Tuesday. Presnell is also president of Organovo subsidiary Samsara Sciences.

Organovo (NASDAQ: ONVO) is using what it calls 3D bio-printing technology to make living human liver tissue “patches”; Samsara sells human liver cells for research applications.

Presnell’s resignation will be effective Dec. 5. She is relocating to the East Coast to join a nonprofit and to be closer to family, Organovo said in the filing.