Cybersecurity startup AttackIQ has appointed veteran tech executive Brett Galloway as its new CEO.

AttackIQ said Galloway is taking over the role from Carl Wright, who has been named chief commercial officer. Wright was hired as chief revenue officer in August 2017. The company said he was named interim CEO in September of this year.

However, the San Diego-based company, which emerged from stealth mode in 2016, was guided through its early years by president and CEO Stephan Chenette. Chenette, now chief technology officer, co-founded the company in 2013 with Rajesh Sharma, AttackIQ’s vice president of engineering.

AttackIQ said that Galloway will run the company from his home in Silicon Valley.

The company has created software that allows companies to continuously test their cybersecurity programs to determine effectiveness. AttackIQ, which has more than 50 employees, also has a corporate office in Barcelona. The company anticipates opening an office in the Bay Area in early 2019, it said Tuesday.

Galloway most recently co-founded Mist Systems, a company that says it is creating an artificial intelligence-driven Wi-Fi. He is also former president and CEO of Airespace, a wireless LAN switch vendor that was acquired by San Jose, CA-based Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) for $450 million in 2005. Galloway served at Cisco as senior vice president of the network services group and enterprise strategy. He co-founded Packeteer and served as COO and, later, CEO before it went public in 1999.

Earlier this year Chenette confirmed the company had closed a $5.5 million financing round led by Salesforce Ventures. Existing investors Index Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, and Telstra Ventures also participated.

In 2016, the company raised $8.8 million.

Sarah de Crescenzo is the editor of Xconomy San Diego. You can reach her at sdecrescenzo@xconomy.com. Follow @sarahdc

