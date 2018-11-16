Tocagen Appoints Lori Kunkel as Acting Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Diego —

Tocagen (NASDAQ: TOCA), which is developing a gene therapy for brain cancer, said Thursday it has appointed board member Lori Kunkel as its acting chief medical officer effective Nov. 26. The San Diego-based company said its current CMO and senior vice president, Asha Das, is leaving as of Nov. 23 to “focus on unforeseen and immediate personal matters.”

Kunkel, who joined Tocagen’s board about three years ago, has previously held the CMO role at Loxo Oncology, Pharmacyclics, which was acquired by AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Proteolix, which was acquired by Onyx Pharmaceuticals. Tocagen said it has initiated a search to fill the position.