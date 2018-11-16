EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Tocagen Appoints Lori Kunkel as Acting Chief Medical Officer

Sarah de Crescenzo

November 16th, 2018

Xconomy San Diego — 

Tocagen (NASDAQ: TOCA), which is developing a gene therapy for brain cancer, said Thursday it has appointed board member Lori Kunkel as its acting chief medical officer effective Nov. 26. The San Diego-based company said its current CMO and senior vice president, Asha Das, is leaving as of Nov. 23 to “focus on unforeseen and immediate personal matters.”

Kunkel, who joined Tocagen’s board about three years ago, has previously held the CMO role at Loxo Oncology, Pharmacyclics, which was acquired by AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Proteolix, which was acquired by Onyx Pharmaceuticals. Tocagen said it has initiated a search to fill the position.

Sarah de Crescenzo is the editor of Xconomy San Diego. You can reach her at sdecrescenzo@xconomy.com. Follow @sarahdc

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2018, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.