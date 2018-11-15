Having to wait for a package to arrive generally doesn’t result in severe consequences, besides perhaps a feeling of frustration.

Some deliveries, however, are only useful if they arrive on time.

Logistics startup Airspace Technologies says its “next-generation” technology, developed specifically for time-sensitive shipments—donated organs slated for transplant and replacement parts for tarmac-bound airplanes, for example—can process shipments faster and cheaper than other third-party logistics providers.

On Thursday the company announced it had raised new financing, adding $20 million to the $8 million Series A round of funding it closed in August.

Airspace, which is based in the San Diego suburb of Carlsbad, has developed software that provides customers with automated quotes, routing and real-time tracking. It relies on a network of contractors who drive goods between shippers and trucking and air freight providers.

It says it will use the funds to “accelerate” its delivery network, further develop its enterprise software platform, and to expand internationally.

In 2019, Airspace anticipates making 120 new hires, primarily in sales, engineering and operations, CEO Nick Bulcao said in a prepared statement.

Airspace says it has more than 100 companies using its platform, including LabCorp (NYSE: LH), FedEx (NYSE: FDX), and Frontier Airlines. Revenue has risen 240 percent year over year, and 54 percent compared to the previous quarter, according to the company.

Foster City, CA-based Scale Venture Partners led the Series B round of funding. Previous investors Qualcomm Ventures, Defy.vc, Cross Culture Ventures and Schematic Ventures also participated.

As part of the deal, Scale partner Stacey Bishop joins Airspace’s board of directors.

Sarah de Crescenzo is the editor of Xconomy San Diego. You can reach her at sdecrescenzo@xconomy.com. Follow @sarahdc

