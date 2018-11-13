Expansion Therapeutics Hires Elliot Enrich as CMO

Xconomy San Diego —

Expansion Therapeutics has hired Elliot Ehrich as its chief medical officer.

Ehrich was most recently CMO and executive vice president of research and development at Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS). He is also a venture partner at 5am Ventures, which incubated Expansion and co-led its $55.3 million Series A financing with Kleiner Perkins, Novartis Venture Fund, and Sanofi Ventures.

Expansion, based in San Diego, CA, and in Jupiter, FL, is developing small molecule drugs to target a group of genetic diseases caused by dysfunctional RNAs.