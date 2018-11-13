EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Expansion Therapeutics Hires Elliot Enrich as CMO

Expansion Therapeutics Hires Elliot Enrich as CMO
Sarah de Crescenzo

November 13th, 2018

Xconomy San Diego — 

Expansion Therapeutics has hired Elliot Ehrich as its chief medical officer.

Ehrich was most recently CMO and executive vice president of research and development at Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS). He is also a venture partner at 5am Ventures, which incubated Expansion and co-led its $55.3 million Series A financing with Kleiner Perkins, Novartis Venture Fund, and Sanofi Ventures.

Expansion, based in San Diego, CA, and in Jupiter, FL, is developing small molecule drugs to target a group of genetic diseases caused by dysfunctional RNAs.

Sarah de Crescenzo is the editor of Xconomy San Diego. You can reach her at sdecrescenzo@xconomy.com. Follow @sarahdc

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2018, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.