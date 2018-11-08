Nominations Open for San Diego’s Inaugural Xconomy Awards

Xconomy San Diego —

Hundreds of companies. Dozens of research institutes. Billions of dollars in economic impact.

San Diego is one of the top U.S. cities for innovation in life sciences and healthtech. Researchers and entrepreneurs here are leaders in developing the next generation of medicines and medical devices. In doing so, they are revealing new insights from our genomes, coming up with new data analytics tools, and applying digital advances to improve health.

To celebrate this innovation in San Diego— in the life sciences, as well as at the intersection of its science and technology ecosystems—we are launching the first ever Xconomy Awards San Diego.

Nominations are now open.

We have an all-star panel of judges—including Eric Topol, executive vice president at The Scripps Research Institute; Susan Tousi, senior vice president of product development at Illumina; and Kim Kamdar, a partner at Domain Associates—who will help us pick the winners in nine categories, including CEO, Startup, Lifetime Achievement, and Commitment to Diversity.

We will announce the winners and present them with their awards at a gala on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Estancia La Jolla. Save the date! You’ll get to network over dinner and drinks with the people driving San Diego’s leading companies and organizations and the area’s biggest, boldest thinkers.

But first, we need your nominations. Tell us who you think are the most influential people, companies, and other organizations that are blazing new trails in the life sciences, including biotech, healthcare, medical devices and the tech sectors that intersect with biomedicine.

Submit your nominations by Jan. 30, 2019.